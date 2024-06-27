A Jewish man who was beaten in the violent riot outside a Los Angeles synagogue on Sunday said that he was not allowed to meet with Mayor Karen Bass following the incident.

In a video uploaded to social media outside a press conference held by Mayor Bass, Naf Sherman said, "I tried to speak to the mayor. They would not let me in because I tried to say some stuff that would make the Mayor make look a little bit bad. I tried to tell them... what we went through yesterday was not okay... but they don't want that. They want the news to know only about how they look and how they're trying. But they're not really trying because what happened yesterday was not okay and we're going to get that message out there 100% and we're going to be strong."

Sherman, whose clothes were covered in blood after he was attacked, said that his nose was broken by "Palestinian fighters." He also appeared to have a black eye.

Anti-Israel protesters gathered outside the Adas Torah Synagogue in the Pico-Robertson section of Los Angeles on Sunday where an Israel real-estate fair was taking place.

The protesters surrounded the synagogue and prevented Jews from entering. Law enforcement arrested one individual who is facing a misdemeanor charge for allegedly carrying “a spiked flag” which is illegal to carry at a protest.

The protesters also targeted Jewish-owned businesses in the neighborhood.

Jewish groups condemned the protest as a pogrom. Mayor Bass, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and US President Joe Biden all condemned the protest as antisemitic.