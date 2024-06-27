Likud MK Dan Illouz spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News today about the IDF enlistment controversy and the associated legislation.

“The bill is right now being debated in the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee,” he began. “We still need to do a lot of work in order to make it a law that on one hand understands that there are people who learn Torah all day that will not serve, and onthe other, whoever does not learn Torah needs to join the IDF.”

Despite the controversies within the coalition, Illouz does not see any threat of the government disbanding. “I don't believe that the government will fall because I don't believe that the haredi community will make the government fall in the middle of a war because they do not want to serve side by side with their brothers. It would be very hard for them to explain to their grandchildren.”

He also commented on the suspicion towards the opposition parties supporting the legislation. “Just because they are the opposition does not mean we should reject everything they do. Regardless of what Lapid or Liberman says, we believe that the needs of the army in the middle of an existential war need to be answered. If the law does not answer the needs of the army, I will not support it.”

“Most of the right is actually with me on this. We understand that we need those soldiers, and so we call on our haredi brothers - we need you to win this war.”