The Ministerial Committee for Legislation is expected to discuss soon a bill proposed by MK Dan Illouz (Likud), which seeks to apply Israeli sovereignty over the communities of the Jerusalem envelope as part of a planning initiative to create a Jerusalem metropolis.

The bill stipulates that a joint municipal framework will be established between Jerusalem and the nearby communities, including Ma'ale Adumim, Beitar Illit, Givat Ze'ev, Efrat, Mevaseret Zion, Gush Etzion, Kfar Adumim, Alon, Nofei Prat, Kedar, Ma'ale Michmash, Mitzpe Yericho, Motza Illit, and Beit Zayit. This move will preserve the autonomy of the local authorities, but in practice, it will apply Israeli law and administration to them.

In the explanatory notes to the bill, it is stated that the purpose of the move is to strengthen Jerusalem's status as a leading city in Israel, following years of migration of strong populations to cities in the lowlands. The bill's initiators argue that reinforcing Jerusalem as a metropolis will enable further development of residential, commercial, and tourism areas, improve infrastructure, and strengthen the Jewish majority in the city.

MK Dan Illouz, the sponsor of the bill, explained, "The Jerusalem Metropolis Law is a strategic move that will strengthen our capital and create a natural connection between Jerusalem and the surrounding communities. It is a correct step from a planning perspective, but also an important message—to act with strength and without fear. Sovereignty is not a slogan, but a historical, legal, and moral obligation."