Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli on Thursday demanded that the government hold a vote on whether to fire Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara.

In his message, posted in a government WhatsApp group, Chikli demanded to hold the vote on Sunday.

Addressing Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs, Chikli wrote, "Yossi, I am asking to bring the matter up during the next government meeting. It's unthinkable that during a time of war, the policy of ignoring vandalism and harm to freedom of movement should be ignored."

"I propose bringing for a vote the matter of whether to fire the Attorney General, who anyways refuses to represent the government's position and has de-facto chosen to be a political player and not to fulfill her role."

Earlier, Chikli wrote on X that, "The law in the State of Israel does not apply to whoever the Attorney General wishes. We are drowning already, Prime Minister, and this is the time to show Mrs. Miara the door. The citizens of Israel deserve freedom of movement, clean air, and punitary actions set in law against anyone who destroys public property, and especially during wartime. We cannot continue like this."