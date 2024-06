IAF aircraft, guided by the IDF's Southern Command, targeted terrorists located in the El-Hasna school in Khan Yunis.

The school campus served as a command center for the Hamas terror group.

Using the campus, Hamas planned, guided, and carried out many terror attacks against IDF troops operating in Gaza.

The IDF stressed, "The strike was planned and carried out carefully, using precise weapons and doing everything possible to avoid harm to those uninvolved."

צילום: דובר צה"ל

