MK Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) on Wednesday spoke at the Knesset plenum, dedicating his speech to the haredi response to the Supreme Court's ruling, which stated that haredim must enlist in the IDF, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

"I am amazed to see the responses on haredi media, as well as of the haredi spiritual leaders, regarding the Draft Law," Liberman said. "I think what the haredim are doing is a desecration of G-d's Name, and it is an embarrassment to the Torah."

"Where did you take this idea that Jews must not be fighters? Look at Jewish history, and when you look at the sources you understand that they were all fighters. Look at the Book of Exodus, what Moses said about going out to war."

He continued, "The Draft Law protects all citizens of Israel - including haredim."

Turning his attention to Likud's MK Amir Ohana, who serves as Knesset Speaker, Liberman said, "I suggest you swap the photo of Herzl with a photo of Rabbi Shach or the Brisker Rebbe."

Turning to MK Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism), Liberman attacked: "It is unthinkable that there should be sacrifice here on one hand, and on the other hand draft-dodgers such as Gafni, who does not work and does not serve. Gafni could be a woodcutter, there is nothing wrong with that, or like Joshua the son of Nun, who was also a fighter - you as well, Gafni, could join the Paratroopers Brigade."

Gafni quickly responded: "Have you already taken us out of the wheelbarrows to the garbage dump, that you suddenly want us in the army?"

Gafni's comment refers to a statement made by Liberman in March 2021, in which Liberman told Channel 12 News, "I will send the haredim, together with Netanyahu, in one wheelbarrow to a garbage dump."

At the time, MK Yisrael Eichler (United Torah Judaism) responded that the "horrible" Liberman "is not the first who has suggested placing us on carts and wheelbarrows and sending us 'to a good garbage dump.' There were those who threatened it before him, and even [those who] did it."

"This is no longer simple racism from an insane enemy, but a real threat and calls to war that threaten lives. Israel Police and the Prosecutor's Office must interrogate him for the crime of serious incitement and encouraging the bloodshed of haredi Jews."