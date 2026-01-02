Chairman of the World Zionist Organization, Yaakov Hagoel, condemned New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdan's decision to repeal the ban on boycotting Israel, calling it "deeply troubling."

Hagoel noted how "Jews around the world have been facing relentless Antisemitic campaigns since October 7, 2023. Just two weeks ago, 15 people were murdered in a brutal Antisemitic terrorist massacre in Sydney, Australia."

He stressed that "the Jewish communities of New York must be able to live in safety, and I sincerely hope that Mayor Mamdani does not continue down a path that fuels Antisemitism against the Jews living in his city."

"This is the time for zero tolerance toward Antisemitism."

He added, "The World Zionist Organization is in close contact with Jewish communities and will do everything in its power to protect Jews in New York and around the world."