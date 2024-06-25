Jordanian security forces announced late Monday night that they have uncovered and detonated explosives hidden in a commercial warehouse in an industrial area southeast of Amman.

According to security sources quoted by Reuters, the explosives were planted in the warehouse as part of an Iran-linked plot to destabilize the kingdom.

On Saturday, security forces located explosives in a residential area near a military airport used by US military planes.

According to authorities, the explosives that were found on Monday were planted by the same group that planted those that were found on Saturday.

The quantities of explosives found have led the authorities to the conclusion that incidents were terror-related. They said it is linked to Iran's clandestine efforts to recruit agents to undertake sabotage acts within the kingdom to destabilize a key ally of Washington in the region.

The authorities did not disclose who was behind the plot or whether arrests have been made but say they will reveal details once the investigations are completed.

This is not the first alleged Iranian destabilization plot in the kingdom. In March, Jordan foiled a suspected Iranian-led plot to smuggle weapons into the kingdom to help opponents of the ruling monarchy carry out acts of sabotage.

According to Reuters, citing local sources, the weapons were sent by Iranian-backed militias in Syria to a cell of the Muslim Brotherhood in Jordan that has links to the military wing of Hamas.

Additionally, the network planned to smuggle weapons into Palestinian Authority territories to build a Hamas terror infrastructure and open another front against Israel.