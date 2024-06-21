Arab-language media on Friday evening reported an air strike in Al Bukamal in Syria, located near the border with Iraq.

Explosions were heard in the area following the strike.

Al-Arabiya TV reported that the strike targeted what was described as “military headquarters”.

The report quoted the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an organization affiliated with the Syrian opposition which is based in London, which said that "an explosion occurred in the areas of the pro-Iranian militias in the city of Al Bukamal", and that "before that, drones were observed in the area".

Other reports said the strike targeted a weapons truck.

