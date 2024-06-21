Officers from Unit 33 (the Gidonim) of the Israel Police, in cooperation with IDF troops and directed by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), on Friday attempted to arrest two terrorists from the Islamic Jihad organization in the Qalqilya area.

During the arrest, fire was opened at the forces, who returned fire and eliminated the terrorists. Guns were found on the bodies of the two terrorists. One of the terrorists who was eliminated had planned to carry out an attack in the area.

Palestinian Arabs reported that the two terrorists were members of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, and their names are Ihab Abu-Hamad and Ahmed A-Salami.

On Thursday, an elderly man aged about 70 was murdered in a violent robbery that was committed as he drove in his vehicle near the entrance to Qalqilya.

The robbers violently pulled the man from his vehicle and left him wounded on the side of the road, as they themselves escaped in his vehicle.

The man was evacuated to Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba, where he later succumbed to his wounds. The incident has been deemed criminal in nature and its circumstances are under investigation.

