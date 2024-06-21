The Palestinian Authority's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement for International Refugee Day.

"On World Refugee Day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates affirms the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including the right of Palestine refugees to return and compensation as guaranteed by international law and relevant United Nations resolutions, specifically United Nations General Assembly Resolutions 194(III) and 237."

"The Ministry will continue to work with all parties to promote and realize the rights of the Palestinian people, including the right of Palestine refugees to return to their homes. The Ministry will also maintain its efforts to urgently secure the return of 1.9 million Palestinians forcibly displaced in the Gaza Strip during the ongoing genocide and confront the widespread and systematic efforts of the occupying power to ethnically cleanse and annex the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem."

"Furthermore, the Ministry will continue to work with all partners to protect the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and ensure its ability to continue executing its UN mandate, including roviding vital services to Palestine refugees."

"The international community has a legal, political, and moral responsibility to ensure that the occupying power ends their aggression against the Palestinian people, end the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip, and stop its colonial violence against the Palestinian people that attempts to erase and replace the Palestinian people."