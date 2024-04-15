Saturday night (13.04), Iran initiated a large-scale offensive against Israel, which included launching more than 300 ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and UAVs. According to Iran, the strike was in response to the April 1 bombing of the Iranian consulate in Damascus, which killed key Iranian officials, including Mohammad Reza Zahedi, commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force in Syria and Lebanon.

The timing of the attack, which came after days of threats and warnings, as well as real-time documentation of the attack, had a significant psychological impact. These are part of Iran’s information manipulation strategy, which pronounced the strike a success before it began. Israel’s airspace was closed at night, as were neighbors Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq. Videos circulated on social media showing missiles launched from Iran and swarms of UAVs flying over Iraq on their route to Israel.

This is the first time in the history of the Israel-Iran conflict that Iran has attacked Israel directly and from its territory. To date, Iran has only attacked Israel indirectly, through proxies in Yemen, Iraq, and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, to keep the conflict away from its territory. This is a strategic shift in Iranian warfare, to deter Israel from carrying out more eliminations of high Iranian officials while also establishing an equation in which targeting senior Iranian officials will result in a significant response from Iran.

According to the IDF Spokesperson’s release, Iran fired almost 300 different munitions at Israel, including around 170 UAVs, more than 30 cruise missiles, and 120 ballistic missiles. 99% of the threats were intercepted. No UAVs or cruise missiles entered Israeli territory. A few ballistic missiles infiltrated Israeli territory, while the remainder were intercepted. Several missiles struck the Nevatim air base, causing minimal damage to the infrastructure.

According to Iranian sources, this is the base from which the aircraft that attacked the Damascus consulate took off. Subsequently, the IDF Spokesperson released documentation demonstrating the base’s operational readiness. Furthermore, it was reported that a 7-year-old Bedouin girl suffered serious injuries in the Negev by shrapnel from interception rocket debris.

At the same time, and in coordination with the Iranian attack, several launches were carried out from Iraq and Yemen. None of them penetrated Israeli territory. In addition, Hezbollah carried out an attack at night launching dozens of Grad rockets on military bases in the Golan Heights, some of which, it claimed, were part of the IDF’s aerial system.

This morning, documentation of missile parts intercepted in Iraq, Jordan, and Syria was made public. According to Iranian reports, the IRGC deployed Khorramshahr/Kheibar Shekan and Emad surface-to-surface missiles, Shahed-136 and 238 UAVs as well as cruise missiles.