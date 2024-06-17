The Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Defense, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir, and the Director of the IMOD International Defense Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT), Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas announced on Monday that Israeli defense exports for 2023 hit a record $13.073 billion.

Israel again reached an all-time peak in defense exports in 2023, marking the third consecutive record-breaking year in the scope of defense agreements. Throughout the year, Israel’s various defense industries signed hundreds of significant defense contracts worldwide with the help and support of the Israel Ministry of Defense, including mega-deals amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars.

In recent years, the Israel Ministry of Defense has defined defense exports as a central priority. The Ministry of Defense led a national effort to strengthen security-strategic relations worldwide, expand defense exports to new markets, remove bureaucratic barriers, and reduce regulation, following Defense Export Control Agency (DECA) regulations and international conventions.

This year concluded on a remarkably high note with record-breaking export deals, underscoring the steadfast commitment of the Israeli defense industry to international clients. Notably, the export of missile and rocket air defense systems reached a significant milestone, accounting for 36% of the total deal volume, up from 19% in 2022.

Significant tiers of defense exports in 2023: Missile, rocket, and air defense systems (36%), radar and EW (11%), weapon stations and launchers (11%), manned aircraft and avionics (9%), ammunition and armaments (8%), observation and optronics (5%), vehicles and APCs (5%), intelligence, information and cyber systems (4%), drones and UAVs (4%), C4I and communication systems (4%), satellites and space systems (2%), and maritime systems and platforms (1%).

Defense export data by geographic distribution: Asia and the Pacific Region (48%), Europe (35%), North America (9%), Latin America (4%), Abraham Accords countries (3%), and Africa (1%).

Distribution of agreements by financial scope: Agreements over $100 million (40%), agreements between $50-100 million (17%), agreements up to $50 million (23%), and agreements up to $10 million (20%).

Director General of the Israel Ministry of Defense, Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir commented on the record: “The remarkable achievements of the Israeli defense industries have doubled defense exports within five years. Nations worldwide are recognizing the success of Israeli defense systems, especially in air defense, appreciating their crucial role in safeguarding citizens. Since the onset of the war, the Ministry of Defense has invested tens of billions of dollars in domestic procurement. This strategic approach is expected to further boost our global defense export.”

Director of SIBAT, Brig. Gen. (res.) Yair Kulas added: “This year marks the third consecutive year that Israel's defense exports have set new records, with significant expansion of production lines to meet rising global demand from defense ministries and military forces worldwide. These achievements showcase our industry's capabilities and the effectiveness of our technological and operational advancements in air, sea, and land.”

Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant stated: "Israel continues succeeding in its international cooperation and industrial defense exports even during a year marked by war. This is a reflection of the capabilities and creativity of our industries and our people. While our industries are primarily focused on providing the defense establishment with the capabilities to support our troops and defend our citizens, they are also continuing to pursue areas of cooperation and exports to international partners."