The Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) at the Directorate of Defence Research & Development (DDR&D) within the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD), together with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, successfully completed a series of interception tests of the Iron Dome defense system against a variety of advanced threats and scenarios.

Building on operational lessons learned during the current war, the test series examined several scenarios simulating current and future threats that the system might face during the conflict, including rockets, cruise missiles, and UAVs. The campaign also incorporated additional elements that enhance the robustness of the multi-layered defense array.

The Iron Dome defense system, which became operational in 2011, has proven itself as a major component in Israel's Air and Missile Defense Array.

During the current war, the system was intensively deployed and intercepted thousands of rockets, UAVs, cruise missiles, and UAS threats, providing a critical layer of protection for civilian populations and strategic infrastructure. The new capabilities demonstrated in these tests represent a significant leap in the system's performance and ability to counter evolving regional threats.

The Iron Dome defense system is part of Israel's national Air and Missile Defense Array, which also includes the Arrow and David's Sling weapon systems. The IMOD, through the IMDO at the DDR&D, leads the development of this comprehensive defense array. Rafael Advanced Defense Systems is the primary contractor for developing and producing the Iron Dome defense system, in collaboration with ELTA Systems - a division of IAI, and mPrest Defense.

IMDO Director Moshe Patel stated: "Throughout this war, we've seen that the Iron Dome Air & Missile defense system remains a critical asset even when facing intense barrages and adapting to the dynamic requirements of ground operations. The Israel Missile Defense Organization is continuously enhancing the Iron Dome's capabilities—on both land and sea—even while operating under fire in wartime conditions. This latest round of testing has allowed us to validate several new capabilities informed directly by battlefield insights successfully. This campaign further reinforces our confidence in the system's ability to safeguard Israel and its people.”

Rafael CEO Yoav Tourgeman added: “Even after more than a decade of operational service, the Iron Dome defense system continues to demonstrate its immense contribution to Israel’s security and the protection of its citizens. Rafael is proud to conclude that this successful and advanced test campaign was the largest and most significant ever conducted with the Iron Dome defense system. The tests incorporated new capabilities across a wide range of scenarios, all of which the system successfully handled. These new capabilities will further enhance our ability to address future threats.

"I would like to thank Rafael’s employees—our top engineers and technical professionals—who have showcased their exceptional abilities in complex and intense real-world scenarios over the past year and a half. I also extend my gratitude to our partners at the IMDO in the DDR&D and the Air Defense Corps of the Israeli Air Force.”