The Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) Directorate of Defence Research & Development (DDR&D) has successfully completed an extensive series of operational trials testing approximately 20 advanced counter-drone technologies.

Nine Israeli defense industries and startups demonstrated various drone interception and neutralization capabilities using both projectile-based systems and counter-drones at a testing field in southern Israel yesterday (Tuesday).

Defense Minister, Israel Katz; IMOD Deputy Director General and Head of the Planning Department, Itamar Graff; Head of the DDR&D, Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Dr. Daniel Gold; IDF Head of Planning and Force Build-Up Directorate, Maj. Gen. Eyal Harel; and other senior officials led yesterday's concluding demonstrations. This follows the initial series of trials conducted in October 2024, initiated under the directive of IMOD Director General, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir, to conduct an accelerated competitive process for finding interception solutions to address current challenges.

The trials featured major defense contractors, including Elbit Systems, Rafael, and Israel Aerospace Industries, alongside several startups, showcasing their progress in developing technological solutions for drone interception. As part of the competition, the industries deployed interception system prototypes developed under DDR&D leadership, demonstrating drone interception capabilities at various ranges, speeds, and altitudes. Following the analysis of current trial results, the IMOD plans to select several technologies for accelerated development and production processes, aiming to deploy new operational capabilities immediately. Industry CEOs also attended the trials alongside senior IDF and Ministry officials.

Additionally, this trial is one of several initiatives through which the DDR&D is tackling the growing C-UAS threat. In partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate (IWTSD), the DDR&D is developing cutting-edge technologies for detecting and neutralizing UAS that endanger both nations. With more than twenty U.S. C-UAS experts from across the DoD participating in the blind test, this event plays a critical role in fostering cooperation between the nations, rapidly enhancing joint defense capabilities, and improving the chances of success. Recognizing this, Congress has reinforced the partnership to advance cooperative research and development efforts, further strengthening the shared commitment to countering this evolving threat.

Defense Minister, Israel Katz stated: "The UAV threat is an evolving and multi-arena threat that has expanded to all our combat sectors, led by Iran and its proxies. This threat has already taken a heavy human toll on us, which is why we have mobilized all ourtools to develop an effective response. The series of tests we conducted represents a national effort led by the DDR&D, with participation from major defense companies alongside innovative startups. Everyone has joined the mission with the understanding that defending Israel's skies is a top priority. Against our enemies, we are committed to continuing to advance and introduce new capabilities to the battlefield in the near term. We will act to ensure maximum protection for our citizens and forces on the ground against UAVs from Iran, Yemen, Lebanon, and any arena where we may be required to respond."​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Head of the DDR&D, Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Dr. Daniel Gold noted: "The defense establishment is determined to complete a comprehensive defensive response to the drone threat, as we have done for threats in the upper layers. We have defined an operational architecture with the IDF, including detection, tracking, and interception layers. In this series of follow-up trials, we witnessed the advancement of sophisticated drone interception capabilities, which will now enter an accelerated development process under DDR&D leadership."

IDF Head of Planning and Force Build-Up Directorate, Maj. Gen. Eyal Harel concluded: "We are in a learning competition with the enemy, particularly in the field of UAVs, which challenges us across multiple combat zones. Throughout the war, we have developed various creative, technological, and operational solutions that have led to unprecedented achievements on the battlefield. This day has demonstrated the importance of continued technological efforts that showcase Israel's existing technological capabilities. The synergy between the defense establishment and Israel's technological sector serves as a force multiplier, enabling us to provide comprehensive protection for Israel's airspace and our forces on the ground. In the coming months, we will select the most suitable capabilities and implement them extensively throughout the IDF. Much appreciation to the participating industries."