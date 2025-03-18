Israeli Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara contacted the Legal Advisor of the Defense Minister and demanded the advancement of personal sanctions against draft dodgers.

The letter sent to the Legal Advisor presented various measures proposed by professional staff members that could be implemented immediately to fill the ranks of the military.

Among the proposed measures are the denial of housing benefits such as rent and purchase assistance through the Housing Ministry, the denial of Economy Ministry benefits for small and medium businesses, and denying property tax discounts to draft dodgers.

"We will be grateful if you bring these matters up again to the Defense Minister to promote the needed urgency," Baharav-Miara wrote.