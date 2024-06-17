United Torah Judaism chairman, Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf, on Sunday evening commented on the issue of the haredi public enlisting in the army, and argued that the IDF is not really interested in recruiting haredim.

"The haredim are at the forefront, they still don't understand us, why we say we live by the Torah, because if it weren't for the Torah - I don't know where we would be today," he said at an event marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the city of Bnei Brak.

"Who will protect us? Why do we need to see a tweet by Haim Ramon which says that 4,000 haredim asked to enlist since the beginning of the year, but 3,300 were denied? You don't want us, you don't need us, why do you keep gnawing at us," he wondered.

Goldknopf also responded to the criticism of his holding a festive event in Bnei Brak on the day when the funerals of fallen IDF soldiers took place, and said that he himself did not participate in a family event on Sunday evening, but rather insisted on speaking at the event in Bnei Brak in order to mention the names of the fallen.

"The people of Israel are experiencing difficulties at home and abroad. I want to say a few words: The eight fallen soldiers from yesterday who are now being laid to rest, this is sadness and sorrow for the entire people of Israel," he said.

Responding to the remarks, MK Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) wrote on social media site X, "At a time when the people of Israel are grieving together with the families of the fallen, one minister who is detached from reality found a day to celebrate. Goldknopf, the people of Israel really don't need you."

MK Vladimir Beliak (Yesh Atid) added, "Goldknopf is an impudent person, who distributes billions of shekels in housing benefits to the haredi sector, and is also not ashamed to celebrate while the entire country mourns the fallen. But the entire responsibility for this disgrace lies with Netanyahu and the cowards From the Likud, who sold all the values ​​of Jewish and democratic Israel to the corrupt and anti-Zionist haredi business."