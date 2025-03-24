Resignation - but only from one of his titles: In an official letter submitted to the Government Secretary on Monday, Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf announced his resignation from his role as a minister in the Prime Minister's Office.

Goldknopf, who serves as the Minister of Construction and Housing and chairman of United Torah Judaism, will continue in his role as the Minister of Construction and Housing but will no longer serve as a minister in the Prime Minister's Office.

In the resignation letter sent to Government Secretary Yossi Fuchs, Goldknopf noted that "as you are aware, prior to the formation of the government, at the directive of my rabbis, it was agreed that I would hold the position of a minister in the Prime Minister's Office as a guarantee for advancing the law regulating the status of Torah students.”

"Last night, the leadership of the United Torah Judaism faction convened and took upon itself the responsibility for continuing to advance this issue. In light of this, I am hereby and submitting my resignation from the position of minister in the Prime Minister's Office."

At the same time, he clarified that he would remain in his role as the Housing Minister. "In light of the agreements between the great rabbis of Israel, I wish to clarify that I will continue to serve as the Minister of Construction and Housing."

The letter comes a day after Goldknopf was filmed at his nephew's wedding dancing to a song with the lyrics: "We do not believe in the rule of heathens and we will not report to their (enlistment) offices, we will die and not enlist."

The song is largely associated with the extreme anti-Zionist Neturei Karta and hardline anti-draft haredim. The footage from the wedding spread through the internet quickly and set off an uproar, with many in both politics and the media condemning the minister for his participation.

The Minister was quick to respond and disavowed the incident: "The attempts to cause division and conflict do not stop for a moment. I participated this evening in the wedding of a relative, while in the middle of the dancing, the music was switched to a song that I don't have a good opinion of, to put it lightly. To not hurt the groom or his family, I stayed in place, and unfortunately, some used it for incitement as if I agreed with the content of the song. So here: I disavow and condemn."