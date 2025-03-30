Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf harshly criticized Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli in the government meeting on Sunday, after the latter demanded to have him removed from his position.

"Chikli chose ahead of the primaries to devour the haredim without realizing that his public is disgusted by that. For that, we already have Yair Lapid," said Goldknopf.

"Your ministry is supposed to fight anti-Semitism, unfortunately, it is not doing so successfully," the housing minister accused Chikli.

He added: "My personal friendly advice is that you start with the fight against anti-Semitism within Israel, afterwards it will be easier for you to succeed in the Diaspora. The change starts with you."

Chikli responded: "I stand behind my statement, you are not fit to serve as housing minister."

About a week and a half ago, it was revealed that Minister Goldknopf revealed that construction in Beit Shemesh that should have been for the general public had been diverted to benefit the haredi community.

The exposed statements sparked a public uproar and Minister Chikli responded by calling to fire Minister Goldknopf, writing: "This is intolerable. I have no intention of ignoring the very serious things that Minister Goldknopf is saying here. Deliberate and cunning discrimination against the general public, discrimination that I only heard of yesterday regarding what is happening in the Galilee."

"It is impossible to justify continuing a partnership with a housing minister who is indifferent to the citizens of Israel, who is indifferent to reservists. I tell the Prime Minister, whom I respect and appreciate, Goldknopf cannot continue in his position after such a statement."

"The coalition is broad enough, find another housing minister from a Zionist party, a housing minister who cares for every citizen and especially for soldiers. We removed a head of service yesterday for misconduct, we can also remove a housing minister who is derelict in his duties," Chikli declared.