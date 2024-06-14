The Nahal Brigade Combat Team is continuing to operate in the Rafah area in precise, intelligence-based, targeted operations, led by the 162nd Division.

The soldiers are eliminating armed terrorists, locating tunnel shafts and large quantities of weapons in the area, including AK-47s, ammunition, vests, missiles, explosives and grenades.

During the scans carried out by the soldiers of the Nahal Reconnaissance Battalion in the area, they located passages in the walls in residential houses.

The passages, which were built by Hamas terrorists, were used in order to pass between residential houses in densely-populated neighborhoods.

Holes in the walls Credit: IDF spokesperson

Hidden passage in a residential home IDF spokesperson

