תיעוד מפעילות הכוחות במרחב ג'נין דובר צה"ל

Soldiers from the Duvdevan and Haruv units and Border Police officers, directed by IDF and Shin Bet intelligence completed a 13-hour counterterrorism operation in the Jenin area.

During the operation, the forces arrested several suspects and conducted gun battles with armed terrorists. Engineering forces uncovered roads in the area that were booby-trapped with explosives with the aim of harming the Israeli troops.

Soldiers from the Duvdevan Unit carried out a "pressure-cooker" procedure on a building where two valuable suspects were hiding. The soldiers exchanged fire with the suspects which included shoulder-mounted missiles, the two suspects were eliminated, and weapons were found on their bodies.

An IDF soldier was lightly wounded in the shootout. He was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and his family was notified.

The arrested suspects and the seized weapons were transferred for further processing by the security forces.

credit: דובר צה"ל

