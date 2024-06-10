The Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, has located the missing Avishai Peretz after he had been missing for a full day.

Peretz, 35, disappeared from the Tverya region on June 9. IDU volunteers, along with the search dog Maggie, found him this morning alive and well.

The search was carried out throughout the night in the Mahanayim area of the Galilee.

Ab IDU spokesperson stated: “ We salute the volunteers and dog who saved the missing man's after a continuous night of sleepless searches in rough terrain.”