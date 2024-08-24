Dozens of masked Israelis from Itamar entered the village of Rujeib in Samaria over Shabbat and clashed with local residents, according to the IDF Spokesperson.

A stone-throwing incident developed between them and the Palestinian Authority (PA) Arabs who were in the area. As a result of the stone-throwing, damage was caused to several PA Arab vehicles. PA media also reported that the group burned vehicles and property.

IDF and Border Police forces stationed at the site to secure hikers, along with additional reinforcements that were dispatched, managed to halt the altercation and dispersed the rioters.

Last Thursday, about a week ago, dozens of masked Jewish individuals entered the village of Jit and set fire to four buildings and three PA Arab vehicles, including one house with the family still inside. The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that a 23-year-old resident of the village was shot and killed and another PA Arab severely injured by gunfire. These reports are uncorroborated.

On Thursday, it was reported that ISA director Ronen Bar warned that "Jewish terrorism" threatens the existence of the state. In a letter he sent to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, government ministers, and the Attorney General, he wrote,"The leaders of the phenomenon seek to bring the system to a loss of control; the damage to the State of Israel is indescribable."

According to Bar, the police's inability and "perhaps even a sense of covert endorsement" of these acts is growing significantly, as evidenced by "the substantial expansion of the number of participants in the phenomenon."