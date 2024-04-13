The IDF reports that on Saturday, confrontations between Israeli civilians and Palestinian Authority Arabs took place in several locations in the area of Judea and Samaria, during which rocks were hurled and shots were fired.

Dozens of Israelis and PA Arabs were injured to varying degrees.

Numerous IDF and Israel Border Police forces were positioned in the area and the forces deployed riot dispersal means. As of now, all of the incidents have concluded.

In addition to the forces currently stationed in Judea and Samaria, it was decided to reinforce the area with several IDF companies and additional Israel Border Police forces.

Security forces are continuing to pursue the terrorists who murdered Israeli civilian Binyamin Ahimeir.