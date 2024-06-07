Britain's Labour Party is expected to include a pledge to recognize a Palestinian state at an appropriate time in peace talks in its election manifesto, The Guardian newspaper reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the document.

The manifesto, which sets out the party's policies ahead of the British national election on July 4, will also pledge to ensure that recognizing a Palestinian state is not vetoed by a "neighboring country", the newspaper reported.

The manifesto will be finalized in a meeting with unions on Friday and will be presented next Thursday, the report said.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said last month that he wanted to recognise a Palestinian state if he won power, but that such a move would need to come at the right time in a peace process, according to Reuters.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said several months ago that his country could officially recognize a Palestinian state after a ceasefire in Gaza, without waiting for the outcome of what could be years-long talks between Israel and the Palestinian Arabs.

Thursday’s report comes a week after Spain, Norway and Ireland formally recognized a Palestinian state, following through with a declaration to do so the previous week.

Earlier this week, Slovenia officially recognized a Palestinian state, after its parliament voted overwhelmingly in favor of the move.