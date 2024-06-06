The leaders of 17 nations, including the United States, Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, France, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Thailand, and the United Kingdom, published a joint statement today calling on Hamas to accept the ceasefire deal outlined by US President Joe Biden last week and to release the hostages.

The joint statement reads, "As leaders of countries deeply concerned for the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, including many of our own citizens, we fully support the movement towards a ceasefire and hostage release deal now on the table and as outlined by President Biden on May 31, 2024. There is no time to lose. We call on Hamas to close this agreement, that Israel is ready to move forward with, and begin the process of releasing our citizens."

"We note that this agreement would lead to an immediate ceasefire and rehabilitation of Gaza together with security assurances for Israelis, and Palestinians, and opportunities for a more enduring long-term peace and a two-state solution. At this decisive moment, we call on the leaders of Israel as well as Hamas to make whatever final compromises are necessary to close this deal and bring relief to the families of our hostages, as well as those on both sides of this terrible conflict, including the civilian populations. It is time for the war to end and this deal is the necessary starting point."

The Hostages Families Forum Headquarters welcomed the joint statement, saying, "We strongly support the joint statement from the leaders of the United States, Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, France, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Thailand, and the United Kingdom, calling for Hamas to accept the proposed agreement and release the hostages, many of whom are citizens of these countries. We also applaud the declaration of the G7 countries, urging Hamas to accept the proposed agreement."

"124 hostages of 24 different nationalities and five different religions have been held captive for eight months. With each passing day, their lives are put at greater risk. The recent tragic murders of Chaim, Yoram, Amiram, and Nadav underscore the urgency of this situation and the need for immediate action. We cannot afford to lose this moment," the Hostages Families Forum stated.