Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted what he described President Joe Biden’s weak strategy regarding the Israel-Hamas war, days after Biden outlined a new plan for a ceasefire and hostage release, The Hill reported.

“Weak Joe Biden is only now scrambling to fix the DISASTER he created in the Middle East because he’s afraid of losing the Election,” Trump said in a statement on his platform, Truth Social.

“We HAD Peace in the Middle East, and we can have it again, but it won’t be with Joe Biden in office,” he added.

Trump also said there were no “new wars” when he was president and promised peace if he is elected to another term in the White House this November.

“NO MORE TERROR. NO MORE CIVILIANS DYING. NONE OF THIS SHOULD EVER HAVE HAPPENED. It’s all because of Weak Biden’s INCOMPETENCE. I will fix his mess, and bring Peace to ALL Parties once again, and we’ll get it done FAST!” he wrote.

According to the proposal outlined by Biden, the first phase of the three-phase process would last for six weeks and would include a full and complete ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli forces from all populated areas of Gaza, and the release of a number of hostages, including women, the elderly, and the wounded, in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian Arab prisoners.

Phase two would see the release of all remaining living hostages, while phase three would encompass "a major reconstruction plan for Gaza," said the President, as well as the repatriation of the remains of deceased hostages to their families.

On Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participated in a discussion of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and commented on the deal presented by Biden.

"I will not be ready to stop the war. Despite what President Biden said, it has not yet been agreed how many hostages will be released in the first phase. We can stop the fighting for 42 days in order to return the hostages. We cannot stop the war. The Iranians and all our enemies are looking at us, and want to see if we surrender," emphasized the Prime Minister.

He noted that "there are many more details in the deal and the war will not end without achieving all of our objectives. Don't pay attention to the publications, there's a lot of fake news going around. We will not give up on total victory."

Later on Monday, White House national security spokesman John Kirby spoke to reporters and insisted that the proposal outlined by Biden was an Israeli proposal.

“I’ve heard different statements coming out of Israel,” Kirby said, adding that the proposal outlined by Biden “accurately reflects that proposal that we worked with the Israelis on”.