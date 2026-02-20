The US Supreme Court on Friday handed President Donald Trump a significant loss on a cornerstone of his economic agenda, striking down his administration's far-reaching global tariffs.

The 6-3 decision centered on tariffs the President imposed under an emergency powers law, which included sweeping “reciprocal" tariffs levied on nearly every other country. The ruling marks the first major piece of Trump’s agenda to be decided by the nation’s highest court, which he significantly shaped with three conservative appointments.

The conservative-majority court found that the President does not have the authority to impose such tariffs. Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority, stated that the Constitution “very clearly" grants Congress the power to impose taxes, which include tariffs. “The Framers did not vest any part of the taxing power in the Executive Branch," Roberts wrote.

Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, and Brett Kavanaugh dissented. In his dissent, Kavanaugh argued for the legality of the President's actions. “The tariffs at issue here may or may not be wise policy. But as a matter of text, history, and precedent, they are clearly lawful," he wrote.

Trump reportedly reacted with anger to the news. A source told Fox News that upon being handed a note about the ruling during a White House breakfast with governors, Trump "called it a disgrace, and then he went on with the remarks."

Later, addressing the ruling during a press conference, Trump said, "The Supreme Court's ruling on tariffs is deeply disappointing, and I'm ashamed of certain members of the court-absolutely ashamed-for not having the courage to do what's right for our country."

He added, “Democrats on the court are thrilled, but they will automatically vote no... they're against anything that makes America, strong, healthy, and Great Again. They also are a, frankly, disgrace to our nation."

The ruling leaves the question of refunds unanswered. Federal data shows the Treasury had collected over $133 billion from the import taxes as of December, with a projected impact of $3 trillion over the next decade. Companies like Costco have already initiated legal action in lower courts to demand refunds for the billions they have paid.

Justice Kavanaugh acknowledged the complexity of the situation. “The Court says nothing today about whether, and if so how, the Government should go about returning the billions of dollars that it has collected from importers. But that process is likely to be a ‘mess,’ as was acknowledged at oral argument," he noted.

While the decision curtails the President's power under the specific emergency law cited, it does not prevent him from imposing duties under other statutes. Top administration officials have indicated they intend to maintain the tariff framework using other legal authorities, though these may come with more limitations on the speed and severity of implementation.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)