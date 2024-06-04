Flyer being distributed as part of the search

A high-risk search is underway in the Afulah region, where a 65-year-old man has been missing since June 2nd.

Daniel Denan disappeared near Afula, and is considered to be in mortal danger due to the extreme heat that has pervaded Israel over the past few days.

The Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, is leading the search for him with their dogs and a variety of other equipment.

Anyone with information that could lead to his whereabouts is asked to urgently contact the IDU hotline at 0544876709.