Overnight Monday, two armed terrorists approached the border fence with the goal of carrying out a shooting attack on Israeli towns from the direction of Tulkarm.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that soldiers from Unit 636 who were in the area eliminated the terrorists and confiscated the weapons they intended to use.

"IDF soldiers work at all times to thwart any attempt to harm the citizens of the State of Israel," the statement said.

On Monday afternoon, undercover Border Police agents in Shechem (Nablus) used precise Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) intelligence to locate a wanted suspect .

The undercover agents entered the Balata refugee camp in broad daylight and surrounded the wedding hall where the wanted man was located.

When the terrorist noticed the soldiers, he attempted to escape to the roof of the building with a weapon in hand. The undercover agents shot and killed him.

The target was Adam Faraj, considered one of the highest-ranking members of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, the military wing of Fatah, in the Balata refugee camp.

During the operation, an exchange of fire began with armed terrorists in the area who shot at the forces and threw explosives at them. The undercover agents returned fire, wounding several terrorists.