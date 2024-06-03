In the afternoon (Monday), undercover Border Police agents in Shechem used precise ISA intelligence to locate a wanted suspect.

The undercover agents entered the Balata refugee camp in broad daylight and surrounded the wedding hall where the wanted man was located.

When the terrorist noticed the soldiers, he attempted to escape to the roof of the building with a weapon in hand. The undercover agents shot and killed him.

The target was Adam Faraj, considered one of the highest-ranking members of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, the military wing of Fatah, in the Balata refugee camp.

During the operation, an exchange of fire began with armed terrorists in the area who shot at the forces and threw explosives at them. The undercover agents returned fire, wounding several terrorists. Additional forces have been moved into the city to reinforce them in the ongoing battle.