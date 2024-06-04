Finance Minister and Security Cabinet member Bezalel Smotrich commented on Monday night on the fires that are raging in the north.

"Just a few hours ago I warned that the situation in the north is deteriorating and the security belt must move from Israel to southern Lebanon. The new concept led by the War Cabinet has been going up in flames for hours and is exploding in our faces," Smotrich said.

"A year ago there was a defense minister who said we would return Lebanon to the Stone Age. Mr. Prime Minister, Mr. Defense Minister, Mr. Chief of Staff - the time has come," he added.

His comments came as fires raged in the north caused by rocket debris and direct hits, and exacerbated by the hot and dry weather.

13 teams of firefighters are deployed throughout the city of Kiryat Shmona and are protecting the homes in the neighborhoods. The spokesman for the city of Kiryat Shmona stated that, due to the severe fires around the city, several residents who remained in the city have been evacuated from their homes.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir responded, "What is happening now in the north is moral bankruptcy. Reckless management by the Concept Cabinet, a direct continuation of the policy of containment and proportionality, a policy that directly led to October 7. Instead of bowing down to Hamas, it is time for all of Lebanon to burn."

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said, "The north is going up in flames and Israeli deterrence is burning with it. The government has no plan for the day after in Gaza, no plan to return the residents to the north, no management, no strategy. A fully reckless government."