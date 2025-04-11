הדירה שנשרפה בביתר כבאות והצלה

The conclusion of the investigation into a fire that broke out on Thursday in the town of Beitar Illit points to the fact that a candle used to search for chametz (leavened products forbidden to Jews on Passover) caused the blaze in the fourth-floor apartment.

As a result of the fire, thick smoke filled the stairwell and rose to the upper floors. Firefighters who rushed to the scene had to fight difficult conditions to rescue two elderly individuals from the fourth floor and a family with a child and infant from the fifth floor.

During the firefighting and rescue operations, firefighters discovered that in a location that was supposed to be a smoke vent, additional apartments had been built, in violation of the planning code. As a direct result of the illegal construction, dangerous smoke was trapped in the building, endangering the residents and the firefighters.

Fire Deputy Chief Tamir Erez, the commander of the Judea Regional Station, stated: "This was a severe incident which nearly ended in tragedy. A candle used to search for chametz caused a fire, and because of faulty building planning, the apartment that was built instead of the smoke vent became a dangerous trap. The fast reaction of the firefighters prevented a serious disaster."

Fire investigator First Sergeant Major Shimon Almakayis added: "This was a dangerous and irresponsable use of an open flame in an apartment despite the requests to do so safely. The fire pattern shows that, apparently, while searching for chametz, a sweater in a closet caught fire, and it became totally engulfed within minutes."

The investigator added: "Install smoke detectors and save lives. Make sure to install smoke detectors in every home - simple tool that saves lives."