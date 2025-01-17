A man was found lifeless on Friday evening in a burning vehicle on Route 505 in Samaria, near the Ma'ale Ephraim Junction.

Firefighters who arrived at the scene worked to extract the man from the vehicle and extinguish the fire. Magen David Adom paramedics pronounced him dead.

Senior MDA medic Eran Abu said, "When we arrived at the scene, we saw the burnt vehicle and a man unconscious, without a pulse or breathing. We performed medical tests, and unfortunately, we had to pronounce him dead at the scene."

Fire and Rescue Services stated that an investigator is making his way to the scene, and that all the possible angles that may have caused the fire are being investigated.

