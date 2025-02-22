Firefighters from the Petah Tikva Regional Station on Saturday afternoon worked to battle a fire which broke out in a synagogue in Rosh Ha'ayin. The firefighting teams arrived at the scene and reported a well-developed fire, and flames which were leaping out of the building.

The firefighters immediately began battling the flames, while at the same time working to release the smoke and heat. Firefighters also worked to save the synagogue's Torah scrolls before the flames reached the Holy Ark.

During their search of the synagogue, the firefighters found a bag containing tefillin (phylacteries),which was burned. Upon opening the bag, however, they were shocked to find the tefillin themselves untouched and not even smelling of fire.

No one was injured in the fire.

"We thank the public for their cooperation," the firefighters said. "We note that the circumstances of the fire are still under investigation."