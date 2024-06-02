הדליקה בירושלים צילום: דוברות כבאות והצלה ירושלים

23 fire crews and eight airplanes are working to gain control over a large fire currently burning near the Israel Museum in the Valley of the Cross in Jerusalem, a few hundred meters from the Knesset.

In light of the situation, the museum was evacuated.

כוחות הכיבוי פועלים בדליקה בירושלים הערשי פרלמוטר - תיעוד מבצעי כבאות והצלה ירושלים

The fire department stated: "The fire spread toward the Israel Museum due to the extreme winds and weather, at the moment the fire is on the museum's external property. The firefighters are concentrating their efforts on preventing the fire from spreading into the museum."

A large police force from the Jerusalem District is in the area directing traffic away from the blaze.

credit: דוברות כבאות והצלה ירושלים

credit: דוברות כבאות והצלה ירושלים

credit: דוברות כבאות והצלה ירושלים

צילום: הערשי פרלמוטר - כבאות והצלה ירושלים

צילום: הערשי פרלמוטר - כבאות והצלה ירושלים