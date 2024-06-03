בפעילות מג"ב: נעצרו 17 פלסטינים שניסו לחדור לישראל צילום: דוברות המשטרה

Border Police intelligence, aided by drones, identified a number of suspects boarding a truck in Judea and Samaria. With the suspects on board, the truck traveled towards the Hizma Crossing, and entered Jerusalem.

Border Police officers waiting near the Pisgat Ze'ev neighborhood of Jerusalem stopped the truck. A search of the vehicle's inner space revealed a false wall, behind which 17 Palestinian Authority and Gaza Arabs were hiding.

None of these Arabs held permits to cross into pre-1967 Israel, yet they had attempted to infiltrate Jerusalem.

The truck driver, a 23-year-old resident of Jerusalem and a Hamas terrorist, and the 17 Arabs in his truck, were arrested and taken for questioning.

In a statement, the Border Police stressed that its officers will continue to act "to prevent and enforce crimes of illegal presence, and arrest those who aid the [infiltrators], with the goal of protecting the security of Israel's citizens."