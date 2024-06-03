The temperature rise which began on Friday will peak Monday, with heavy heat in eastern Israel and the Golan Heights, and from the Lower Galilee to Eilat.

Monday will be clear, with an additional rise in temperatures. In the mountains and in eastern Israel, the heat will be heavy, while in the rest of the country, it will be warmer than usual and hot and dry. In northern Israel and the Arava region, the heat will be heavy, and in the Dead Sea area, Jordan Valley, and Eilat, the heat will be extreme. Strong winds will blow during the afternoon hours.

Tuesday will be mostly clear. Temperatures will drop slightly, but the heat wave will continue to be felt, with temperatures above seasonal average, especially inland and in the mountains. The drop in temperatures will bring relief to most areas of Israel, but in Eilat, the Jordan Valley, and Arava regions, the heat will be moderate to heavy, and in the Dead Sea area, it will be extreme.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy or clear. Temperatures will drop slightly, especially inland and in the mountains, but will remain above seasonal average. In most areas of Israel, the heat will be tolerable, but along the Syrian-African rift, it will be moderate to heavy, and in the Dead Sea area, the heat will be extreme.

Thursday will be partly cloudy or clear, with no significant change in temperatures. In most areas of Israel, the heat will be tolerable, but it will be moderate to heavy along the Syrian-African rift, and extreme in the Dead Sea area.

Friday and Saturday will have weather similar to previous days, with temperatures around 30 degrees Celsius, but the heat will not be heavy.