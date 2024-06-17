Daniel Denan, a 65-year-old man from Afula, has now been missing for two full weeks. His daughter recently posted a video message entreating the public to help search for him.

The Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs that has been leading the search effort, called on the public to disseminate Daniel's photo as widely as possible in the hopes of turning up evidence that will lead to his location.

"Daniel disappeared as if swallowed by the earth, and is in mortal danger. We call on all of Israel to take part in the simple good deed of spreading his photo throughout Israel, and perhaps reaching someone who can tell us where to focus the search effort."

Daniel's disappeared during a severe heat wave, making the search for him significantly more urgent. Anyone with information that could lead to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Israel Police or the search hotline at 0544876709.