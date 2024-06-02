An unusual incident occurred at the Defense Ministry's rehabilitation center at the Tel Hashomer military base when a disabled IDF veteran threw a stun grenade at guards at the base.

There were no casualties. Police were summoned to the scene to arrest the suspect.

The Defense Ministry reported that "a disabled IDF veteran known for previous violent incidents arrived a little while ago at the Defense Ministry facility in Tel Hashomer and threw a suspicious object that caused an explosion in the facility's parking lot. The object exploded in an open area without casualties or damage. During the event, a security guard fired into the air. The suspect fled and a report was made to the police."

"This is a suspect with a history of serious incidents of violence against employees of the rehabilitation department, including threats of murder against employees and managers," the ministry stated.