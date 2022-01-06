Six people were injured following the explosion of a stun grenade thrown Thursday night at a ballroom in Rehovot which was hosting the wedding of a known criminal, who heads a large criminal organization.

A 20-year-old woman was moderately injured and five others were lightly injured in the incident. Magen David Adom (MDA) medics and paramedics provided medical treatment to the wounded and evacuated them to Kaplan Hospital in Rehovot and Assaf Harofeh Hospital in Be'er Ya'akov, near Rishon Lezion.

A large police force is at the scene and an investigation into the incident has been opened.