The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated this morning (Sunday) that the IDF is continuing precise, intelligence-based targeted operations in the area of Rafah. During operational activity, the troops located large quantities of weapons and eliminated armed terrorists in the area. A launcher used to fire at IDF troops was quickly dismantled in a coordinated operation between ground troops and the IAF. No IDF injuries were reported during the incident.

Moreover, IDF troops continue operational activities in central Gaza. Over the past day, the troops cooperated with the IAF and targeted terrorists who posed a threat to IDF troops, as well as a terrorist cell that operated from a military structure and posed a threat to IDF ground troops in the area.

Over the past day, IAF fighter jets struck over 30 terror targets, including military infrastructure, weapons storage facilities, and armed terrorist cells that posed a threat to IDF ground troops.