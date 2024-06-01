On Thursday, in a joint IDF and ISA operation directed by IDF and ISA intelligence, IAF fighter jets struck and eliminated the Hamas terrorist Mansur Aadel Mansur Kashalan, who was responsible for directing Hamas terror attacks in Israeli territory, especially in Judea and Samaria.

Terrorist Aadel Mansur carried out the attacks and directed them in coordination with other terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip and abroad.

In another joint operation that took place this week, an IAF aircraft struck and eliminated the terrorist Walid Abed Abu Dalal in the Central Camps area of the Gaza Strip. Abu Dalal was a Hamas military wing operative and also served as the head of the technology department in the Hamas Internal Security Forces.

The Hamas Internal Security Forces, and especially the technology department, comprise a significant part of Hamas' counter-espionage and the ability to attack IDF troops in the Gaza Strip.

On Friday, the IAF directed by precise aerial intelligence struck the terrorist Tareq Darwish, who was a significant operative in Hamas' Aerial Array of the Nuseirat Battalion.

Darwish directed and carried out terror attacks against Israel. His elimination took place following Hamas Aerial Array's terrorist activity over the past month, including including attempts to impede IDF aerial operations.