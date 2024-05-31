תיעוד מתקיפות צה"ל ברצועת עזה דובר צה"ל

IDF troops are continuing intelligence-based operational activities in the area of Rafah. During the activities, IDF troops located numerous weapons, including long-range rockets, RPGs, explosive devices, vests, ammunition, and additional military equipment.

Additionally, IDF troops in central Rafah located Hamas rocket launchers, terror tunnel shafts, and weapons. The troops also dismantled a Hamas weapons storage facility in the area.

Based on the direction of IDF troops, IAF aircraft targeted and eliminated a Hamas Nukhba terrorist who operated in the area of Rafah.

Moreover, over the past few days, IDF troops dismantled hundreds of meters of terror tunnel routes in the area of eastern Jabaliya.

The troops also eliminated terrorists during short-quarters encounters and using tank fire. Furthermore, IDF troops directed an IAF aircraft that struck several Hamas terrorists who operated in the area.

In addition, IDF troops continue operational activities in central Gaza. The troops directed IAF aircraft that targeted and eliminated several terrorists who operated near them.

Over the past day, IAF fighter jets and additional aircraft struck numerous terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including weapons storage facilities, armed terrorist cells, terror infrastructure, and military compounds.

credit: דובר צה"ל

