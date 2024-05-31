Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday evening met privately with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The meeting follows a disconnect between the two, which began after Gallant convened a press conference in which he criticized Netanyahu due to the fact that there has been no significant discussion on the issue of control of Gaza the day after the war.

The meeting between the two was held before the War Cabinet is set to convene and in the wake of threats by the ministers from the National Unity Party to resign from the government in the near future.

In the statement to the media that created the disconnect with the Prime Minister, Gallant called on Netanyahu to make a decision on the issue of "the day after the war" in the Gaza Strip.

"I call on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to make a decision and declare that Israel will not establish civilian control over the Gaza Strip, that Israel will not establish military governance in the Gaza Strip, and that a governing alternative to Hamas in the Gaza Strip will be raised immediately," he said.

Kan 11 News later reported that Netanyahu had recently accused the Minister of Defense, during a meeting of the Political Cabinet, of leaking to the media information from confidential meetings.

"Every time I sit for limited meetings with the Minister of Defense, the head of the Mossad and the head of the Shin Bet - everything is leaked. I know it's not the head of the Mossad or the head of the Shin Bet, so who could it be?" Netanyahu wondered.