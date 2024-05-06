MK Michael Biton (National Unity Party) told the Knesset Channel in an interview on Sunday that his party will soon leave the government and will work to advance elections.

"We will leave the government soon and bring forward a vote to dissolve the Knesset in September," Biton said. It is not clear whether the remarks were made in consultation with the chairman of his party, Benny Gantz.

Last month, Gantz spoke at a press conference about the ongoing the war in Gaza and called for an agreed upon date for elections to be set.

"In order for us to maintain unity, the public must know that we will soon come and ask for their trust. Let us not ignore October 7th. For this reason we must agree on an election date around September. I discussed such a date with political leaders. Elections will prevent a split in the nation, because soon we will renew the trust between the people and their leaders," he said at the time.