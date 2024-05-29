Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday held an operational situation assessment and visited several command and control centers in the IDF’s Northern Command, together with Head of the Command, Maj. Gen. Uri Gordin.

Upon completing the visit, Minister Gallant referred to Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah’s recent speech in which he claims that, “Israel’s Minister of Defense is inflating the numbers.”

Minister Gallant presented a series of images of Hezbollah brigade commanders and emphasized that the IDF has eliminated over 300 terrorists and commanders in the terrorist organization.

He explained, "I have just completed a situation assessment and tour of the Northern Command – I was very impressed with the precise work conducted by our troops, by the way they defend the border and engage Hezbollah."

"Nasrallah is dragging Lebanon into a very, very difficult reality – one in which the people of Lebanon and Hezbollah forces will pay the price [suffer the consequences of Hezbollah’s actions]. This is the same Nasrallah who told you two weeks ago that there were no casualties among Hezbollah terrorists."

Pointing to the images, Gallant continued, "My question to him – aren’t they your people? The Brigade Commanders –Commander of the Bint Jbeil Brigade, and the senior officers – Abu Madi who has been dealing with missiles his whole life, Sid Mechi, one of the most senior Hezbollah operatives, Jawad Twil, Commander of the Radwan forces – aren’t they all Hezbollah members? This is a partial list – there are 320 terrorists killed, including senior operatives. If you will continue, we will accelerate."