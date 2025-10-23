Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa'ar sharply criticized the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) advisory opinion regarding UNRWA, calling it "a kangaroo court - a corrupt, political circus" that has been "weaponized by Israel's enemies."

The ICJ ruled that Israel must allow humanitarian aid into Gaza through UN agencies, including UNRWA, dismissing Israeli claims that the agency is infiltrated by Hamas. The decision drew criticism from Israeli officials, who cited evidence of UNRWA’s ties to Hamas, including employee involvement in the October 7 massacre, and accused the UN of obstructing investigations into the agency’s conduct.

Sa'ar delivered his remarks during a joint press conference with Albania's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Elisa Spiropali, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem. The two ministers met earlier for bilateral discussions and signed Memoranda of Understanding on cooperation in diplomatic training and public diplomacy.

Addressing the ICJ ruling, Sa'ar said: “This is not a 'Court of Justice'. It's a kangaroo court - a corrupt, political circus. It has been weaponized by Israel's enemies. It's being used to try to force Israel to accept measures that would endanger our security. We will not agree to cooperate with UNRWA - an organization whose employees participated in the October 7th massacre. There is no power on earth that can force this upon Israel. It's horrific and shameful that a UN agency is infiltrated with terrorists. UNRWA still employs over 1,400 Hamas terrorists! This evil partnership between a UN organization and a terror organization is now being protected by the so-called 'Court' of the United Nations. This system is rotten to its core.”

The Foreign Minister also reaffirmed Israel's commitment to advancing President Trump's Plan, saying: “Israel is committed to working toward the success of President Trump's Plan. There are difficulties. But we are doing everything we can to work toward its success. Hamas and Islamic Jihad must lay down their arms. Gaza must be demilitarized. It must no longer be allowed to pose a threat to Israel and its citizens. This is at the heart of the Trump Plan. We will not compromise on it. Attacks by Hamas on our forces will not be tolerated. They will be answered forcefully.”

Referring to the issue of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, Sa'ar demanded Hamas fulfill its commitments: “Hamas must uphold the agreement! We know it can easily return most of the remaining 13 dead hostages. It is slowly trickling its return in order to delay the second phase of laying down its arms. Hamas is barbarically abusing the families who have waited two long years and simply want to lay their sons to rest. We demand the immediate return of all the bodies that Hamas is holding!”

During his remarks, Sa'ar also praised the historic friendship between Israel and Albania, noting Albania's record of protecting Jews during the Holocaust and its continued support for Israel. He highlighted growing tourism and economic cooperation between the two nations and invited more Israelis to visit Albania, describing it as a “beautiful and safe destination for Israelis and Jews.”

Sa'ar concluded: “Albania is a valued friend of Israel. Your visit marks another milestone in our growing partnership. Together, we will continue to deepen the friendship between our nations.”