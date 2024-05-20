Defense Minister Yoav Gallant drew shouts of criticism today when he explained his doctrine on the war in Gaza to the rest of his party.

Gallant explained in the meeting why he is against military control in the Gaza Strip. "It will turn the military service into four years, we do not have enough soldiers for this."

Nevertheless, against the backlash of attacks against him, he emphasized: "I am against a Palestinian state, there should neither be Hamas nor Israel there." According to him, "I think the least bad alternative is a local element. There are no volunteers from the rest of the world."

Member of Knesset Amit Halevi and others criticized Gallant: "The war is being conducted like a colossal failure. You are responsible for security. You are not doing the job. There are still many cases of arms smuggling as well."

Gallant responded to the attacks against him: "We follow Begin, not Ben-Gvir. We have values, and I suggest we not forget that we are a state."

Member of Knesset Galit Distal-Atbaryan said: "Gallant and Eisenkot are doing politics and excel at appearing apolitical, but should save that for others."

Gallant sought to clarify to the members of the Knesset who attacked him: "I intend to remain in Likud - this is my home."

In the meeting, Netanyahu had the members of the Knesset sign a document denouncing the intention of the prosecutor at the International Criminal Court in The Hague to issue arrest warrants against him and Minister Gallant.