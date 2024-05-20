תיעוד: חיסול המחבל זאהר חולי צילום: דובר צה"ל

During a joint IDF and ISA operation today (Sunday), IAF aircraft struck and eliminated the terrorist Zaher Huli (also known as "Abu Hamed"), who held roles in Hamas' Military Wing and the Hamas Police in the Central Camps.

Zaher leveraged his position to foster connections with other Hamas terrorists and promote terror attacks against the Israeli home front.

During an additional operation yesterday (Saturday), the terrorist Rami Khalil Faki, who held roles in Hamas' Military Wing and Hamas Police in the area of Nuseirat, was targeted in an aerial strike.

Rami Khalil Faki commanded armed terrorists who carried out attacks against IDF troops.

His deputy and four additional Hamas terrorist operatives were eliminated together with him.